Akshay Kumar Continues to Extend his Support, After PM Cares and BMC Relief Funds, Actor Now Donates Rs 2 Crore to Mumbai Police Foundation

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar is out there doing his bit to help the country fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The actor is ensuring monetary help to centre and state relief funds while continuing with his virtual support. After recreating and dedicating his Kesai song, Teri Mitti to all the frontline workers leading our fight against COVID-19, the actor has now extended his support to Mumbai Police foundation. Mumbai Police Commissioner earlier took to his Twitter account to personally thank the Baby actor for his generous contribution that will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of his workforce.

After donating Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Relief fund and later Rs 3 crore to BMC COVID-19 Relief fund and even assuring to help the staffs of Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy theatres, the actor has now contributed Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation. The foundation is committed to taking care of hospitalisation, equipment and other medical needs of the police officials. The actor further urged his fans and followers to do their bit and help the foundation in any way they can.

Check out the Tweet

Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

Akshay's Response

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

Bollywood celebrities are certainly going out of their way to ensure that they lend a helping hand in these trying times. Besides donating for relief funds, they are also helping the daily wage earners by supplying them with ration while also depositing a certain amount in their bank accounts. Keep up the good work is all that we can say!