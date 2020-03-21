Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Daughter Nitara Is Giving Parents a Hard Time With Her Cute Shenanigans! (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The only slight of positive thing that has come out of the whole COVID-19 outbreak is the self-isolation rule. Families finally have reunited under the roof to make the most of their time together, with 'work from home' being mandatory. Bollywood celebs are sharing their 'how my day looks' stories and the latest one is from Twinkle Khanna. She shared the picture and videos while working from home, of her actor-husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara. And it is just like the usual family drama that you will see in your house! Akshay Kumar Slams the Travellers Not Practicing Home-Quarantine, Asks 'What Kind of Mentality Is This?' (Watch Video).

In her recent video, the Badshah actress shared the video where Nitara is seen trying hard to remove her slipper stuck in the duct, using a stick. Twinkle shared the backstory of the video tweeting, "Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up!Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting duct.You don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit:)." Check out the video.

Twinkle Khanna's Tweet

Don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up!Mine’accidentally’tossed her slipper into the lighting https://t.co/jFHWsy68Yv don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit:) pic.twitter.com/JvaKnqtyyB — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 21, 2020

Well, aren't all parents of the kids of this age facing similar problems right now. Earlier, she also shared a picture of her work set-up and Akshay Kumar who is clearly not helping much to keep some peace at home and ends up chatting all the day! Well, Akki-Twinkle fans are simply loving the updates for they are after all, sailing in the same boat!