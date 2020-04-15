Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor Turn Into The Simpsons Characters Ahead of the Show's Disney Plus Streaming!

Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Anshula Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are without a doubt one of the cutest brother-sister duo in Bollywood. The Kapoor siblings are often seen sharing the sweetest posts for one another. Thanks to the quarantine, we have also got a glimpse of some of their amazing childhood throwbacks. Although, we have to say Arjun's latest Instagram post is definitely one of our favourites. The new picture has Arjun and Anshula turn into characters from The Simpsons. Any guesses who? Well, it's Bart and Lisa.

Sharing the amazing snap looking Bart and Lisa, Arjun wrote, "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart The resemblance is uncanny though... @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing, The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can't wait to binge-watch the new season..." We have to say we loved this comparison how cute The Simpsons siblings are.

The Simpsons is all set to start airing on Disney Plus and as the 31 seasoned show now begins streaming in India and looks like as a part of its promotions, Bollywood celebs have been given The Simpsons avatar. Not only Arjun and Anshula but Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanka as well as Ayushmaan Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap also shared their pictures as the series inspired characters.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Post:

Check Out Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's Picture Here

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Post Here:

Sharing the amazing post, Twinkle even shared her love for the series as she wrote, "Aww..This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer!

I don't know who needs to hear this, but all 31 seasons of the Simpsons are streaming & I can't wait to watch the latest one with my kids. Goodbye responsibilities, hello couch!"