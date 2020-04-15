Did Shatrughan Sinha Take a Dig at Akshay Kumar For Tweeting About His Rs 25 Crore Contribution to PM Cares Relief Fund?

Shatrughan Sinha and Akshay Kumar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Shatrughan Sinha is on fire these days. He has never been the one to mince words. He never tried to hide his displeasure for his friends in the industry too when he felt so. Recently, he pulled up Mukesh Khanna for saying that Sonakshi Sinha will now finally know who Hanuman saved with Sanjivni booti. But his recent comments sound like a jibe at Akshay Kumar who was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19. Sonakshi Sinha’s Father Shatrughan Sinha Hits Back at Mukesh Khanna Over ‘Ramayan’ Jibe, Says ‘She Doesn’t Need a Certificate of Approval’

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shatrughan Sinha said, "It is downright offensive and demoralizing to hear someone has contributed Rs. 25 crores. Is this to say, you are going to judge an individual’s volume of concern for the current crisis by the amount of money he gives away? In no part of the world Shatrughado celebrities flaunt the amount they give for charity? Charitable causes are always a private affair. I fear showbiz is now in the danger of collapse, so now we have it being replaced by show-off biz.”

That's not all. He even expressed his concern about the same. "When I hear someone has given Rs. 25 crores I wonder if the amount I will give is of any use. Stop it! Everyone is doing their best. Don’t make this into a ‘mine-is-bigger-than-yours’ school-boys’ competition," Sinha added.

This is what Akshay Kumar had tweeted:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Although we agree with Sinha that no one needs to advertise their charitable work, we wonder why it should make him worry about whether or not his contributions will be of any use. Help of any kind will make the fight against this fatal virus stronger. It doesn't have to be in crores!