Actress Alaya F has posted a stunning photograph from the beach, in a monokini. In the Instagram picture, Alaya stands at the beach with her hands up and smiling at the camera, in a white cut-out monokini that compliments her perfectly toned abs. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi in JJ Valaya for India’s Best Dancer Shooting

"F R E E D O M,"a captioned the image. The actress keeps fans and followers entertained with her regular funny videos and stunning pictures. Alaya F Dances on a Sam Smith Song and We Love the Actress’ Choreography Skills (Watch Video)

Check Out Alaya F's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram F R E E D O M A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Sep 18, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film "Jawaani Jaaneman". She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).