Bollywood might not be wildly interested in casting fresh pairings on screen but the ad world is different. After seeing Alia Bhatt umpteenth time with Varun Dhawan and watching Ayushmann Khurrana with Bhumi Pednekar several times, someone thought to cast Alia and Ayushmann, instead. Phew. The ad film for a wall paint brand looks cute and adorable, and also gives out an emotional message. Alia and Ayushmann look great together, a testament to the theory that Bollywood needs to try more permutations and combinations of actors for novelty. Ranbir Kapoor and Family Join Alia Bhatt as She Celebrates Mother Soni Razdan's Birthday (View Pics).

In the ad, Ayushmann and Alia get to portray various shades of being a couple. In one part, Alia is getting a tattoo, while Ayushmann is being a supportive partner. In another bit, Ayushmann asks advice about which shirt to wear - a pink or a blue one. Alia suggests a pink one and reluctantly agrees to wear it. A voice-over calls out how society has associated colours with genders. Ayushmann Khurrana and Wife Tahira Kashyap Wish Each Other a ‘Corona Free’ Karwa Chauth (See Pic).

Watch Alia and Ayushmann's Ad Film Here:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, which was not well-received by the audience or the critics. She has movies like Takht, Brahmastra, RRR in the pipeline. She has also shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, where Vaani Kapoor, reportedly plays the role of a transgender.

