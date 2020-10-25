It's Soni Razdan's birthday today and daughter Alia Bhatt has planned a rather special celebration for her mommy dearest. The Udta Punjab actress invited her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family for a mini gathering of some sorts and their pictures from which are all over the internet. Earlier we had seen Alia being a part of Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration and now Ranbir has joined his girlfriend on her mum's special day. If this doesn't define relationship goals to you, then we don't know what will. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted Enjoying Family Time in Riddhima Kapoor's Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by sister Riddhima Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor at Soni Razdan's birthday party. Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt joined Alia from her family's side and the families together had a blast on this auspicious occasion. The Kapoors and Bhatts share an amazing rapport courtesy their kids and while we refute the stories of their wedding plans anytime soon, such happy gatherings compel us to think otherwise. Alia Bhatt Wishes 'Happy Birthday 8' To Beau Ranbir Kapoor With The Most Heartwarming Picture Of The Actor With Cakes.

Check Out their Pictures

Ranbir and Alia's relationship has blossomed in the past few months and if sources are to believe, the duo is excited to take the big plunge. Their wedding reports almost come in every month but the couple insists there's no time for marriage in their busy schedule. Ranbir and Alia are currently waiting for the release of their first project together and we hope Brahmastra turns out to be a huge success. Until then, let's keep admiring their happy pictures, shall we?

