Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the digital release of her upcoming film, Sadak 2. The film directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt start Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles and is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt have been receiving online hate due to nepotism and also the latter's close connection with Rhea Chakraborty who is currently being investigated in the actor's death case. This online hate has also led to netizens showing their dislike towards Sadak 2. Alia though is making sure to give it back to haters with positivity. Shukriya Song From Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt Get Emotional In This Slow-Paced Number (Watch Video).

The actress recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen flipping her hair for a gorgeous sunkissed picture and while she looks absolutely stunning in it, we are more impressed with her amazing caption that seems to be the perfect comeback for the all the hate and negativity that's being directed towards her. Sharing the amazing picture, Alia wrote, "keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you."RRR: Alia Bhatt Reacts to the Rumours of Priyanka Chopra Replacing Her in SS Rajamouli's Next.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Post Here:

The actress earlier today took to social media to share a new song from her upcoming film, Sadak 2. Alia had also recently restricted her comments section on social media to filter out all the online hate and negativity. Amid the COVID-19 time, the actress has been spotted hanging out with beau Ranbir Kapoor's family too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).