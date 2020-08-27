Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 is all set for its digital release and ahead of the same, the makers have been dropping song videos from the film. With songs such as "Ishq Kamaal", "Dil Ki Puraani Sadak", the Sadak 2 music album certainly seems to be a special one for those with the liking for sombre numbers. The newest song to be released from the film is "Shukriya". The song in the melodious voices of KK and Jubin Nautiyal is an absolute treat. "Shukriya" features Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in their most emotional moments. Sadak 2 Song Ishq Kamaal: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Romantic Track With Javed Ali's Voice Impresses (Watch Video).

The song composed by Jeet Gannguli and written by Rashmi Virag & Jeet Gannguli has a beautiful tenderness to it. The sombre melody comRpliments perfectly the emotional atmosphere that's seen between the characters of Alia, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt. Aditya's character is seen crooning this special number dedicating it to Alia's character and it's all about thanking her for her presence in his life. Other scenes from the film also make it to the song video Alia is seen thanking Sanjay Dutt's character.

Check Out the New Song Here:

Recently, Sadak 2's music album was in the news after reports of a Arijit Singh track being dropped from the soundtrack appeared. Fans of the singer even got '#ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2' trending on Twitter. As for the jukebox released by the makers earlier, no Arijit song has been listed on the same. Sadak 2 Song Tum Se Hi: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Unspoken Chemistry Gets Beautifully Captured in this Ankit Tiwari Melody.

Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after almost 21 years. This is also the first time that he is working with his daughter Alia Bhatt for a project. The film has received a lot of backlash amid the nepotism controversy. Sadak 2 is all set to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

