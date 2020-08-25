Alia Bhatt is definitely not the name that will come to your mind if you are looking out to casting an actress these days. The ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation has had a rather strange effect on Bhatt's professional life with the late actor's fan groups making Sadak 2 trailer the world's second-most disliked video. These online campaigns against her would make any director think twice before casting her in a lead but is SS Rajamouli one among them? Alia was all set to mark her regional debut with RRR but recent reports suggested if she had been replaced with Priyanka Chopra following the social media outrage against her. RRR: Alia Bhatt to Have a Love Triangle with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Director SS Rajamouli Answers.

However, it seems like this was just another piece of rumour as Bhatt had denied any such possibility. Recently during her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when Alia was asked if PeeCee is replacing her in the Rajamouli directorial, she denied it saying "absolutely untrue." But the current criticism has certainly started bothering the SOTY actress. A source close to her earlier revealed how the constant hatred against her and the family is making her upset. While she chose to ignore it earlier, the criticism has started affecting her now. RRR: Jr NTR Introduces Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sitarama Raju, The Fierce Revolutionary Freedom Fighter! (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Alia is yet to begin shooting for RRR and the same could be the reason behind assuming if she'll be dropped from this big project. The actress is paired opposite Ram Charan in this period drama that revolves around two prominent freedom fighters of India. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July this year but was postponed to January 2021. But keeping in mind the current coronavirus pandemic scenario, it's unlikely for the makers to keep the deadline. Chances are it will get delayed further.

