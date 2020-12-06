Alia Bhatt is all set to resume work after a long lockdown. The actress flew to Hyderabad today to join the cast and crew of RRR, the next big SS Rajamouli spectacle. The actress will share the screen space with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. We are so excited to get hands on some set pics, hopefully. Alia was spotted by the paparazzi at a Mumbai airport. She was wearing a neon green jacket, which looked so good. Alia Bhatt to Resume SS Rajamouli's RRR Shoot; Actress Heads to Join Team of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn Starrer.

At one point, there were rumours that Alia might be replaced from the film. Alia's team and Rajamouli had clarified that she was still the part of the movie. Rajamouli stated that "I know a bit about what’s happening now but that doesn’t bother me because Alia Bhatt is an excellent actress and she is a perfect fit for movie and we will release the NTR teaser of ‘RRR’ very soon." RRR Actors Alison Doody And Ray Stevenson Share A Glimpse Of Their Looks From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli Directorial!

Check Out The Pictures Of Alia Bhatt Here:

In an old interview with PTI, Alia Bhatt revealed that she literally begged SS Rajamouli to cast her in RRR. Speaking to the news agency, she said, "I had bumped into Rajamouli sir at an airport and I begged him that whatever part he has (for me) I will do it. That time he had not cast for the girl yet."

