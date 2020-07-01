Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday posted a video that shows a snake in her swimming pool. "We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip. Well. Soni Razdan, Tisca Chopra and Other Celebs Take Part in the #MeAt20 Trend, Share Amazing Throwback Pictures!

We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater," Soni captioned the video. Actress Neetu Kapoor was shocked to see the video. She commented: "That's scary." Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Has an Interesting Question for Those Ranting About Nepotism (Read Tweet)

Soni Razdan Shares the Video of Snake in Her Swimming Pool

Responding to Neetu's comment, Soni wrote: "First time I have ever seen a snake here in nine years."

