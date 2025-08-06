War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The movie marks the epic debut collaboration between Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR. A recently released trailer showcased both stars in their action avatars as they locked horns, setting for an adrenaline-packed cinematic spectacle. The film features Kiara Advani as the female lead. With Jr NTR's involvement, the makers are paying utmost attention to the Telugu dub of the film to ensure the audience is equally entertained. According to the latest reports, the makers are leveraging Artificial Intelligence to dub Hrithik’s lines in Telugu. NTR vs Hrithik in ‘War 2’: Jr NTR Challenges Hrithik Roshan With Billboard Taunt ‘Ghungroo Toot Jaayenge’ As Countdown to YRF Spy Universe Film Begins (See Pics).

‘War 2’ To Rely on AI for Telugu Dubbing?

According to the latest buzz in the media, Hrithik Roshan has not dubbed for the Telugu version of War 2, while his co-star Jr NTR has lent his voice for both the Telugu and Hindi versions. As per recent reports, Hrithik's voice in Telugu has been generated using AI. If these reports are true, this will mark the second instance where the makers of a Bollywood film have officially used AI for content.

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ Poster

This comes amidst the backlash over the re-release of Ambikapathy in theatres. For the unversed, Eros International, the production house behind Ambikapathy the Hindi version of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor's Raanjhanaa used AI to completely alter the climax of the film during its August 1 re-release. While users had mixed reactions to it, director Aanand L. Rai and lead actor Dhanush were deeply disappointed by the move and voiced their disagreement on social media.

A report in Bollywood Hungama read, "To provide an immersive experience to cinema-goers, Yash Raj Films is treating War 2 as a true-blue multilingual with lip sync in Telugu and Hindi. While Jr NTR has dubbed for both languages himself, team YRF has used modern-day AI on dubbing artistes to match Hrithik Roshan's voice in Telugu and also lip-sync in as many moments as possible." ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release: AI-Altered Climax of ‘Raanjhanaa’ Tamil Version Leaks Online, Netizens Divided As Dhanush’s Kundan Comes Back to Life in Finale (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe which consists of films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

