The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR was released a few days back. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie features Kiara Advani as the female lead and also stars Ashutosh Rana in a key role. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie marks the return of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Telugu superstar Jr NTR makes his Hindi debut as Agent Vikram. The actors have now begun the online promotions for their actioner with a 10-day countdown. ‘War 2’: Film Awaits CBFC Certification Ahead of Release, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Gear Up for YRF’s Biggest Spy Thriller Yet (View Post).

It’s NTR vs Hrithik As ‘War 2’ Countdown Begins

As we are just a couple of weeks away from the grand release of War 2, the online promotions for the spy thriller have begun in full swing. On Tuesday (August 5), Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to drop a series of pictures of himself, but with a twist. In the pictures, the Bollywood star could be seen posing at the balcony of his house. However, we could see that the actor was pointing at a billboard truck outside his house, sent by his on-screen rival Jr NTR, which read, "Ghungroo too jaayenge par hum se yeh war nahi jeet paoge."

Sharing the photos of the billboard sent by NTR challenging him, Hrithik responded 'Bring it on!' He wrote, "Okay @tarak9999, now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2."

9 Days to ‘War 2’

Okay @tarak9999, now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2 pic.twitter.com/WvjHiB3o3v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 5, 2025

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’

About ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as the super spy Kabir in War 2 as he locks horns with Jr NTR's agent. The first part of the film features Hrithik Roshan along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is a part of YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger series, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming film Alpha. War 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 14, 2025.

