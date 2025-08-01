Aanand L Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, gave us all the feels. With its emotionally driven gripping story and soulful songs, the romantic drama carved a special place in the hearts of Bollywood lovers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Tamil version of the film, titled Ambikapathy, would be re-released in theatres on August 1, 2025, by Eros International. But there’s a twist - not a bad one, though. There would be an AI-altered ending where Dhanush's character, Kundan Shankar, doesn’t die. As the film returned to the big screens today, the much-talked-about alternate ending has now leaked online. ‘Raanjhanaa’ Aka ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release With AI-Altered Ending: How It Would Change Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor’s Tragic Climax.

‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release With AI-Tweaked Ending Leaks Online

Eros International re-released the Tamil version of Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, titled Ambikapathy, on August 1, 2025, in Tamil Nadu. However, unlike other re-releases, this one is special as it aims to take away much of the trauma fans experienced from watching the film's protagonist, Kundan, succumb to his injuries from a gunshot in the original film. What’s controversial about the change is that it has been made without the consent of director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma.

Watch This Scene From 'Raanjhanaa':

While reports suggested that several scenes would undergo crucial changes with the help of Artificial Intelligence, one thing fans had easily guessed when the news first surfaced was that Kundan would no longer die. Guess what? That’s right - Kundan, who selflessly sacrifices himself for the love of his life, Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), doesn't die! The hospital scene, where Zoya weeps as Kundan slowly drifts into the afterlife, was deeply traumatic for viewers. But here’s the twist - the AI-generated version of Ambikapathy doesn’t let our hero die a tragic death. He actually survives! A clip from the freshly re-released AI-generated ending of Ambikapathy, straight from the theatre, has been leaked online.

AI-Altered Climax of 'Ambikapathy', Tamil Version of 'Raanjhanaa' Leaks Online

As soon as the leaked clip surfaced online, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. While some were confused about what the AI-altered change was all about, others looked thrilled and welcomed the alternative ending. A user wrote, "Oh my god Goosebumps." Another wrote, "I think this parallel world is both good and bad. But his death is better than being alive, as his life was full of sadness and sorrow. In the afterlife, we hope he gets something better than this."

Wtf. ! How could they even change the ending of movie. It just dwells the emotions of movie

Needed this 🫶

Bullshit

Oh my god Goosebumps ✨👀☺️

AI version super 💥

‘Now You Think Machines Can Create Film’, Aanand L Rai on ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aanand L Rai reacted to the AI-altered re-release of Ambikapathy and shared that he is worried about the future of filmmaking with such alterations. He said, "Ten years ago, we had no idea you wouldn't even require actors to alter something like this. Now, you think your machines can create films. Tomorrow, if somebody says that they can legally alter a film or tamper with it even before it reaches the audience, what will happen? My concern right now is not me but for all the filmmakers." ‘Tere Ishk Mein’: Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Next From ‘Raanjhanaa’ Universe (Watch Teaser).

Rai added that a consent clause should be included in all film contracts to prevent such unauthorised alterations. A Raanjhanaa spin-off titled Tere Ishk Mein has also been announced. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the upcoming film features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

