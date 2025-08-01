Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become overnight sensations after their big-screen debut, Saiyaara, unexpectedly turned out to be a blockbuster. The romantic musical is directed by Mohit Suri, best known for his work in Awarapan, Kalyug, Murder 2, and Aashiqui 2. The movie, which was released in theatres on July 18, has collected INR 400 crore at the global box office and continues to perform strongly. Their fresh performances are receiving a lot of love, not just from audiences but also from fellow celebrities. ‘TikToker Hai Yeh Ladka, Full Chapri!’ Mohit Suri Reveals ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday’s Real-Life Personality Is Poles Apart From Krish Kapoor (Watch Video).

Amid all the hype, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are also making headlines in connection with the film. But are they praising it, or throwing shade? Let’s find out.

Ranbir Kapoor Asks Paparazzi if They Have Watched ‘Saiyaara’ – Genuine Praise or Subtle Shade?

On Thursday (July 31), Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai. A video shared by a paparazzi handle showed the Ramayana actor interacting with the gathered photographers. In the video, Ranbir could be seen getting out of hi posh Lexus car and flashing a smile as he interacted with the paps.

Just before heading inside, Ranbir Kapoor asked the photographers if they had watched Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, seemingly showing interest in the film. He said, “Saiyaara dekhi?” The paparazzi replied with a yes, to which the actor simply smiled and walked away.

While this gesture hints at Ranbir's curiosity about the newcomers' film, the timing of his sudden mention is raising eyebrows, especially since it comes amid accusations that the film's makers are paying audiences to cry in theatres to create viral buzz. Whether Ranbir's question was a genuine query or a subtle dig remains known only to him.

Ranbir Kapoor Talks About ‘Saiyaara’ During Recent Public Outing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RVCJ Media (@rvcjinsta)

Did Varun Dhawan Like Social Media Video Trolling ‘Saiyaara’?

Amid the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, who is known for his controversial statements, surprisingly praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film. However, he also made several negative remarks about the lead actors.

In one of his videos shared on July 31, the actor reacted to a video of actress Aneet Padda and bashed her. The video in question showed the actress at the Mumbai airport as she was on her way to Singapore after the blockbuster success of her film. However, when the paparazzi approached her for photos, the actress humbly declined their request, saying that she felt shy to pose. Reacting to this, KRK said that if Aneet felt shy, then why did her team even call the photographers to the location. If you know KRK well, his statements won’t surprise you.

KRK Trolls ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRK (@kamaalrkhan)

But what comes next will indeed shock you. The video shared by KRK trolling Aneet Padda was allegedly liked by Varun Dhawan. An Instagram account named Instantbollybytes shared a screenshot allegedly showing Varun's like on the post, raising eyebrows. However, no one is dumb enough to trust screenshots in today’s date where everything can be easily digitally altered. But when we went through the comment section, almost everyone said the same. A user wrote, "Why Varun liked this video lol?" Another wrote, "Video Sponsor: Varun Dhawan."

Viral Screenshot Showing Varun Dhawan’s Like on KRK’s Insta Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instantbollybytes (@instantbollybytes)

The Post’s Comments Section Fuels the Controversy Further

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

What makes this even more confusing is that Varun Dhawan doesn’t even follow KRK on Instagram. Also, the fact that the actor himself has been a victim of several of KRK’s bashing videos and highly controversial movie reviews adds to the confusion. Is ‘Saiyaara’ Boy Ahaan Panday Dating Miss Mizoram 2023 Zuali Chhangte After Shruti Chauhan and Tara Sutaria? Reddit Post Sparks Buzz (View Post).

About ‘Saiyaara’

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda follows the love story of a musician Krish Kapoor and a writer Vaani Batra. The movie is winning hearts all over the world for its heartfelt story and mesmerising tracks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).