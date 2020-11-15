Actor Amit Sadh posted a throwback picture of himself, which was taken 10 years ago. Amit posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen standing in a busy lane and looking at the camera dressed in white shirt. "Just came across this pic from 2010 ... a decade so much to thank for and so much still to do a #gratitudealways," he wrote. Zidd: Amit Sadh Is Shooting for 18 Hours a Day in Patiala for Upcoming Military Show

Last month, Amit, who will next be seen in the web series, Zidd, was training rigorously for the project in Manali. From push-ups to pull-ups, Amit was been engaged in intense workout in Manali, where he was shooting for the show. Avrodh: The Siege Within: Amit Sadh Shares Still from His Sony LIV Show, Thanks Fans for Their Love and Support

Check Out Amit Sadh's Instagram Post Below:

Directed by Vishal Manglorkar, the series also stars Amrita Puri. Amit has had a busy year so far. He impressed the audience with his performances in "Shakuntala Devi", "Avrodh: The Siege Within" and "Breathe: Into the Shadows".

