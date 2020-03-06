Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Recent Picture Have the Father-Son Duo Slaying It in Classic Indian Attire

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a picture along with son Abhishek Bachchan and the father-son duo are dressed similarly setting some father-son goals for the generation. Both Big B and Abhishek are seen sporting a Nehru jacket and a plain white kurta-pyjama. Abhishek wore an orange Nehru Jacker whereas Amitabh Bachchan was slaying in a maroon one. Big B tweeted the moment and captioned it When your Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes he becomes your Friend ." how ya doin' Buddy .. joi Bangla, joi 'Bob Biswas' ! The saying is proven and both Bade Miyan and Chote Miya are actually proving it's with this picture. Did You Know Jaya Bachchan Was to Play Swami Vivekananda in a Bengali Film? Amitabh Bachchan’s Throwback Thursday Post Reveals So!

Abhishek Bachchan who has Bob Biswas lined up next has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial. The film marks Abhishek Bachchan's comeback in movies after two years as his last outing was the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Speaking about Bob Biswas, it is a character from Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani. Bob Biswas was a contract killer in the film, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. Though Saswata's role in the film was just a few minutes, the actor immortalized the character and now has a full film based on it. It’s a Wrap! Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt From the Sets Of Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan In Classic Indian Attire

T 3461 - बड़े मियाँ तो बड़े मियाँ , छोटे मियाँ सुभान अल्लाह !! When your Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes he becomes your Friend .. " how ya doin' Buddy .. joi Bangla, joi 'Bob Biswas' ! "🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CVUvZj5Jwv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

Speaking about 'Bade Miyan', Baap Baap Hota hai saying comes true as Big B has more projects lined up in comparison to his son Abhishek. Amitabh will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The Piku actor also has Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The fantasy adventure is slated for a December 4, 2020 release date.