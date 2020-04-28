Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Gulabo Sitabo to Get Digital Release?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled to be released on April 17. But owing to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed, the release of the film had to be delayed. Not only this comedy-drama had to be pushed back, but several other movies that were scheduled to be released during the time of summer this year had to be postponed. Seeing the condition of the COVID-19 cases, the decision of the lockdown to be lifted or not on May 3 will be known. This decision will also make some of the filmmakers take a call on whether to skip theatrical release and head straight to OTT platforms. One among them is Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar.

Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the film's lead actors – Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana – together on the big screens. But due to the ongoing scenario, one will have to wait a little longer. Now will Gulabo Sitabo get a digital release? Shoojit Sircar has given the answer to it to a leading tabloid. He was quoted as saying, "As a filmmaker, I'd want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I'm open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3," reports Mirror.

Some of the directors (across industries) are ready to wait until the lockdown period gets over. They want the movie buffs to experience the film watching in theatres. So, we’ll have to wait until May 3 to know what the team of Gulabo Sitabo finally decides to do about its release.