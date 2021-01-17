A day after India began the vaccination drive against COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed happiness over the "proud" moment. The 78-year-old actor took to Twitter to expressed hopefulness towards making India COVID-19 free. He also recalled the time when India become polio free. "It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND," he tweeted. New COVID-19 Vaccine-Focussed Caller Tune Released, Voice of Amitabh Bachchan Replaced with Woman

PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday via video conferencing. The Indian COVID-19 vaccine drive is billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country. 100 Days In Heaven: Amitabh Bachchan To Host Reality Show To Promote Uttarakhand Tourism

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

The drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated three crores people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

