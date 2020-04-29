Amitabh Bachchan Hoping to Gain 'Big Numbers' on Instagram Posts His Version Of a Bikini Pic, Calls His Throwback Still From Mahaan 'Bhara Hua Kini'

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus lockdown has brought everything to a standstill and hence with nothing new to offer, not only netizens, celebrities too are now relying on throwbacks and nostalgia to keep their social media accounts updated and their fans entertained. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to celebrate 37 years of his film Mahaan. Interestingly, the actor had a different approach for two of his social media platforms. While Big B tweeted about playing a triple role in the film, his Instagram post was a rather different one from the film. It seems Mr Bachchan has found the fix to get "big numbers" on Instagram and the way to do it is by posting a bikini pic. Of course, being unable to do that, the actor shared something that comes close according to him. Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Gulabo Sitabo to Get Digital Release?

Sharing a picture of himself from the film where he is seen sporting a striped vest and shorts, the actor wrote, "Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta, unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!!And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini, it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!" The image certainly received some hilarious comments from his fans who seemed to surprised to see Big B flaunting his legs in the picture.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Here:

In his Twitter post though, the actor was seen praising his star cast from Mahaan that released 37 years ago. He wrote, "my film MAHAAN .. 37th year of release today .. !!!! triple role .. goodness .. what days .. what a star cast .. Waheeda Ji , Zeenat, Parveen, Amjad, Aruna Irani, Shakti Kapoor." Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Another WhatsApp Forward On Coronavirus, Twitterati Requests Big B to Uninstall the App after His Rendezvous with Fake News.

As for Mr Bachchan's version of the "bikini pic" the post has been garnered with 524,324 likes on Instagram and counting. Well, hopefully, the actor's wish of getting "big numbers" on the photo-sharing app is getting fulfilled after all.