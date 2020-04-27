Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Another WhatsApp Forward On Coronavirus, Twitterati Requests Big B to Uninstall the App after His Rendezvous with Fake News

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors. He has fans not only in India, but across the globe. He is one such actor who has a huge influence on the masses. Over the years, he has entertained the movie buffs by doing various roles on the big screens. His followers on his social media pages also love when he shares some intriguing posts. But whenever Big B has shared any WhatsApp forward on his social media accounts, it has not gone down well with the netizens. In fact, after seeing his recent WhatsApp forwards on coronavirus made his fans tell him to uninstall the app. Amitabh Bachchan Falls Prey To FAKE ‘Amavasya’ WhatsApp Forward Claiming Clapping and Clanging Utensils Could Kill Coronavirus (View Post).

The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands and thousands of lives across the globe. The rising COVID-19 cases has left people worried and authorities and frontline medical workers are ensuring the safety of individuals in every manner. And seeing the rising tensions around the world, one would really not be able to stand anything ‘funny’ related to this ongoing crisis. Big B’s latest tweet about a ‘funny’ WhatsApp forward on coronavirus might be with the intention to make his fans feel better by making them laugh, however, it turned the other way round. Twitterati has now requested Amitabh Bachchan to uninstall WhatsApp and also gave him a reminder, to stop falling prey to fake news, pics or videos. Yes, how can forget that there have been so many times when Big B forwarded fake news (which also includes on COVID-19) with his fans. Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Fake News and Videos: From Morphed Golden Temple Picture to Coronavirus WhatsApp Forward, 5 Times Bollywood Legend Got Deceived By False Info!

Here’s The Latest ‘Funny’ WhatsApp Forward Shared By Big B

T 3512 - A contribution by Ef Jj .. pic.twitter.com/Npdk4GNS7x — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

And Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say

Not-So-Funny For Twitterati

So this is why uninstall whatsapp is trending https://t.co/g1nm6DOzDD — Niyati #StayAtHome (@NiacinDoc) April 27, 2020

Uninstall WhatsApp Big B, Say Fans

Amitabh Bachchan really needs to uninstall WhatsApp Or give me your number I’ll send you better jokes to post https://t.co/WKcijREDn7 — Saraswat™ 🇮🇳 (@theSocial_Guy) April 27, 2020

Fans Want To Know

The Effects Of WhatsApp Forwards

What Twitterati Would Love To See

Post something meaningful big man. You're a legend, dont through light jokes. — Arshad Shaikh (@Arshad_Larkana) April 26, 2020

Fans definitely love Amitabh Bachchan and the valuable information he shares. But such ‘jokes’ would not be really entertained by netizens at such a crucial hour. Fans would love to see more of positive posts from him that he usually does and put an end to such forwards.