Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises for ‘Supremely Talented’ Alia Bhatt, Shares an Endearing Pic from the Sets of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram, IANS)

Bollywood’s veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, would be sharing screen space with the lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in Brahmastra. It would be intriguing to watch the trio together in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Just few days ago, Ranbir and Big B, kicked-off the last leg of the upcoming flick. The final schedule took place in Mumbai, and Big B had also shared a pic on Instagram. Today, Big B has shared another endearing pic with Alia Bhatt in which he calls her ‘supremely talented’. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Ranbir Kapoor’s Glimpse From Ajooba to Brahmastra and It’s All Things Nostalgic.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a pic from the sets of Brahmastra in which he and Alia Bhatt are seen giving each other a warm hug. While sharing this pic, Big B captioned it as, “she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ..” After showering praises for RK, this time Big B was all praises for this gorgeous actress. About Ranbir he had said, “On the sets with the one I admire and adore… one of the finest… I need the four chairs to match up to his incredible talent.” Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Tie the Knot in December 2020 after the Release of Brahmastra?

Pic Of Alia Bhatt With Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:38pm PST

Amitabh Bachchan has shared more pics from the sets of Brahmastra in his blog. The superstar who never fails to amuse us writes, “so they tell me its a ‘film wrap’ for me on Brahmāstra .. and as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done .. at times they set off some confetti guns .. its the done thing they say .. really .. ? sounds more like ‘thank God , good riddance’ .. .. good riddance of the actor .. had enough of him .. !!! SO so so so .. SOooooooo .. the Blog at night is getting messed up ..” Brahmastra is expected to release on December 4, 2020.