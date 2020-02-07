Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Tie the Knot in December 2020 after the Release of Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding in December 2020? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Okay, we know you are probably reading this headline for the millionth of time now but we can't really do anything about it. Yes, we can certainly stop carrying such news but being a sucker for Bollywood and its couples, nothing is able to hold us off. After a December 2019 wedding, the latest update coming from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mushy romance is their new wedding date. Their D-day is definitely on the cards and the preparation of which has already begun. Ranbir Kapoor's Mother Neetu Visits Alia Bhatt's Residence, Special Announcement Coming Soon?

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, Alia and beau Ranbir Kapoor are all set to take the 'saat pheras' in December 2020 once Brahmastra hits the screens in the month's first week. The couple is currently busy finishing their multiple projects and once their ambitious release with Ayan Mukherji gets released, they will take the big plunge. The couple's close family members have been asked to keep those particular dates vacant. The families are already prepping for the big celebration and hopefully, this time the dates won't be a mere rumour. Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Others at the Annual Kapoor Family Christmas Lunch (View Pics).

While Ranbir's Shamshera will release in July this year, he apparently has a Kishore Kumar biopic to look forward to. Alia meanwhile has her palette filled with Takht, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and even Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 (rumoured). So yea, the girl will have to work on her schedule but we think she'll easily manage it.