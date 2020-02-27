Amitabh Bachchan Shares Ranbir Kapoor’s Glimpse From Ajooba to Brahmastra and It’s All Things Nostalgic (View Pic)

Big B and Ranbir (Phboto Credits: Twitter)

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabha Bachchan will be next seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. This one is quite a highly anticipated movie as reportedly it's going to witness the best VFX till date in the Hindi cinema. All that being said, if you happen to follow Big B on social media you'll know how he loves to share pictures and videos from the sets of the flick. And guess what Thursday (February 27) saw him doing the same, but with a twist. Senior Bachchan teased fans with a photo featuring Ranbir which saw the young star's then and now glimpse. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets a ‘Folded Hands’ Emoji for Unknown Reasons and Gets Brutally Trolled for His Silence Over JNU Violence.

Elaborating on the same, the post shared by the megastar sees a 'Then' image of little Ranbir on the right from Ajooba (1991) sets along with Shashi Kapoor greeting Big B. On the other hand, on left, we see a 'Now' image of RK from the sets of Brahmastra. The point Amitji wanted to prove is that during those days Kapoor was all curious and now he's quite a sorted individual. Indeed, the picture is nostalgic and as kiddo, Kapoor looks adorbs. He wrote in his post, “THEN and NOW .. the wide-eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashiji and me .. and the sorted RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA ... 1990 to 2020 !!!!” Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar's Old 'I Am Indian' Video Goes Viral, Twitterati Say We Need a Newer Version Post Their Silence on JNU Attack.

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 3453 - THEN and NOW .. तब और अब बड़ी बड़ी हैरान आँखें , RANBIR की , AJOOBA के सेट पे , Shashi जी और मेरे साथ ; और अब एक मझा हुआ सशक्त RANBIR , 'ब्रहमास्त्र' के सेट पे !! 1990 to 2020 .. "समय चलता है अपनी समय सिद्ध चाल" pic.twitter.com/RNFR89zc43 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2020

Amitji please keep posting such images from the sets of the film as it surely keeps us entertained. Meanwhile, Brahmastra was supposedly set to hit the silverscreen December last year but in order to groom the flick's VFX part, the makers decided to postpone it. Now the film is set to release on 4tth December this year. Stay tuned!