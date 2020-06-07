Amitabh Bachchan Rectifies His Tweet Number, Internet Reacts With Hilarious Memes!

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be an avid social media user. Twitter is obviously his most favourite platform to share thoughts, news and throwback posts. Also, what fans love is his peculiar style of tweeting things! The classic 'T-number' style on his every tweet has now become his Twitter identity. In fact, he is so serious about it that he actually kept record of all the tweet numbers that he has posted till now. He even rectifies it if he posted a wrong one. Again, he posted a wrong Tweet number and rectified it instantly. This attracted funny memes in return. Amitabh Bachchan May Pursue A New Navigation, Might Be The Voice Of Google Maps In Mumbai (Details Inside).

It is not a new thing for the Big B admirers to see how particular he is about the serial number of his tweets. However, internet loses its cool everytime he puts out a separate tweet JUST TO RECTIFY the previous tweet. That dedication though! Recently, he posted, "T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555!" That was enough for the netizens to reply with hilarious memes. Check them out below!

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020

Memes Flow In!

If K3G's DJ Read This!

Chronology Samjhiye!

Why You Do This Big B?

Arre Sir😨😨 Ye galtiya mat kiya karo, Mera to dil hi baith jaata hai jab aap tweet ka number galat likh dete ho pic.twitter.com/mbxmO4qnOl — MaranDyo (@MaranDyo) June 7, 2020

Lemme Note Down, BRB

"Aata Mazi Satak Satak..."

Big B when he mistakes in putting tweet number : pic.twitter.com/B7T8lPXwzx — 🌬Stuti🍂🌸 (@Sainika_03) June 7, 2020

What Did I Just Read?

Not A Meme, But Truth!

I need such discipline and commitment in life. — 𝘼𝙖𝙦𝙞𝙗 𝙍𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@aaqibrk) June 7, 2020

Jokes apart, but it is indeed inspiring to see the legendary actor be at the top of his social media game, competing with the current generation. He has always been known to change with time even when it came to his roles in movies. Then why not social media trends, right? We love Sr Bachchan's tweet serial number updates, do you?