Amitabh Bachchan May Pursue A New Navigation, Might Be The Voice Of Google Maps In Mumbai (Details Inside)

Amitabh Bachchan, Google Maps Icon (Photo Credits: Facebook, Pixabay)

Amitabh Bachchan is worldwide known for his terrific acting skills and ofcourse his deep baritone. Even with eyes shut, anyone can recognise his majestic voice. Big B's aawaz has been part of many prominent films, ads, social campaigns and the list can go on. From '2 boond zindagi ke' to 'kuch din toh gujaro gujarat me', we've been hearing the superstar's voice since quite a long time. Well, now as per a latest report, Amitabh might pursue a new navigation and can be guiding you with the direction on the Mumbai roads. Yep, that's correct. According to a report in Mid-day, the actor has been approached by Google to lend his voice for Google Maps in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Fake News and Videos: From Morphed Golden Temple Picture to Coronavirus WhatsApp Forward, 5 Times Bollywood Legend Got Deceived By False Info!

The report suggests that Bachchan is considered by Google and the two are in talks about the same. However, Big B has yet not given a green signal to the contract. “Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognisable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. he has been approached but the contract has not been signed yet,” the source said to the portal.

"It's up to Bachchan now," adds the source. It's also reported that Senior Bachchan has been offered a huge sum for the deal and if all goes well then he will be recording the voice for Google Maps from the confines of his home considering the current pandemic situation. FYI, at the moment the Mumbaikars listen to the voice of Australia born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen’s while navigating in the city. Fake NASA Satellite Pic of India Celebrating Diwali on 5th April 9 PM Reaches Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Timeline! Big B Falls for it Again.

Woah, this comes as a big surprise for all the Amitabh Bachchan fans, as imagine you idol actually helping you reach your destination in time via his baritone voice. Meanwhile, Amitabh is all set for the OTT release of his film Gulabo Sitabo which going to hit the streaming giant on June 12, 2020. Stay tuned!