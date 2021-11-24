Amol Palekar, a stage and film actor, was prominent in the 1970s. Apart from establishing himself as an extraordinary actor in Hindi Cinema, he has also acted in Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada film industry too. It was in 1971 when he had made his debut with the Marathi film Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe and in 1974 he starred in Basu Chatterjee’s Hindi film Rajnigandha. But it was a low-budget film like Chhoti Si Baat that shot him to fame. However, after 1986 he decided to bid adieu to acting and concentrate on filmmaking. Amol Palekar: Delighted to Hear That Even Today’s Generation Profoundly Talk About Gol Maal.

Amol Palekar celebrates his 77th birthday on November 24. Over the years, he has given iconic movies that movie buffs will cherish for a lifetime. His image of ‘middle-class everyman’ become popular among fans for the kind of roles he did. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his five iconic films.

Chhoti Si Baat – This movie is considered to be one of the best comedy films of the 70s. Amol Palekar as Arun is seen as a shy lad, who has a crush on Prabha (Vidya Sinha), whom he sees everyday while travelling to work. But there comes a time when he turns into a smart, confident man and that leaves audience amazed.

Gol Maal – Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this is another hit film in the actor’s kitty. Palekar is seen as a qualified chartered accountant. He is also a sports and music enthusiast. The movie will show how the young man transforms himself to save his job.

Naram Garam – Another classic film helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It shows how Ramprasad (Amol Palekar), who is in love with Kusum (Swaroop Sampat), allows her and her father to stay in his rental home illegally until he finds an alternative. How will Kusum and family manage with debts and will Ramprasad marry his ladylove are the kind of intriguing factors that makes this movie a beautiful one.

Gharonda – Story of a middle-class youngsters, Sudip (Amol Palekar) and Chhaya (Zarina Wahab), who work in the same organisation and fall in love. The film showcases how difficult it is for youngsters to fulfil their dreams, be it work, marriage or even buying a flat.

Baton Baton Mein – Basu Chatterjee’s directorial starring Amol Palekar as Tony Braganza and Tina Munim as Nancy was a critical and commercial success. The handsome hunk is seen being reluctant in committing to relationship and that does cost him. A simple love story with some relatable concerns that a commoner faces in real.

These are some of the iconic movies that the veteran actor had starred in. We wish Amol Palekar a very happy birthday and thank him for entertaining us with some classic tales.

