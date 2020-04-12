Amy Jackson Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her 'Easter Bunny,' Andreas

Amy Jackson's baby (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even amid the lockdown situation across the globe, the netizens are enthusiastically celebrating Easter. Bollywood too is celebrating the same, atleast virtually. While everyone is right now bored at home, what is better than celebrating a special day and make everyone positive and happy for a while. And this post by actress Amy Jackson, is like the perfect round up of happiness! The actress shared the picture of her baby and it is so adorable. Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter with her Forever Bunnies Taimur and Saif Ali Khan (View Pic).

She posted a snap of her baby boy, Andreas with a stuffed bunny toy. She wrote in the caption, "My happy lil bunny’s first Easter! Sending all our love to you." Check out the cutesy picture below.

Amy's Post:

Earlier, internet was gushing over another baby's cutesy pictures. Of course, we are talking about Taimur Ali Khan! In the snaps, the little Pataudi was all dressed up as a bunny with his art stuff scattered all over the floor. Then there was his dad, Saif Ali Khan who looked all happy to see his kid play dress up!

Other celebs of the tinsel town too posted pictures celebrating the day. Meanwhile, the celebs are also taking an extra mile of effort to spread the awareness about COVID-19. While we continue to beat the global pandemic, it is simply like a breath of fresh air to see such adorable posts.