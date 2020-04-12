Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter with her Forever Bunnies Taimur and Saif Ali Khan (View Pic)

Taimur and Saif Ali Khan as Christmas Bunnies (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure has a strong social media game. Wonder if she was practising how to nail it all this while. The actress who marked her debut on Insta only recently already boasts of having 2.4 million followers and there has been a steep rise in the numbers of her admirers. Bebo has her social game sorted with witty captions and throwback pictures that often strike a chord with her followers. And while we struggle to get over our lockdown blues, she's cherishing all her sweet time spent with her hubby dearest and little munchkin. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

Kareena's new Instagram upload includes her forever bunnies, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan clicked in a frame together. Since the world is celebrating Easter, there's no way the Chameli actress would not join the celebration. Bebo took to her account to upload pictures of her Easter bunnies and we think they are the cutest we have seen so far. My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone... she captioned while sharing the pictures of her favourite boys. Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Things Classy and Fabulous in her New Vogue India Photoshoot (View Inside Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Upload

Kareena and her family are known for their Christmas celebrations. The annual Kapoor Christmas luncheon is a famous event and Bebo makes is extra special with her glam outings. While December 25 is still many months away, let's keep admiring her bunnies till then.