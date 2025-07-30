Anil Kapoor wished happy birthday to his son-in-law Anand Ahuja, whom he tagged as the “coolest sneakerhead” and “most hands-on dad”. The Bollywood star said that he is not just his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s “better half”, but truly the “heart” of their family. Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Anand. Father’s Day 2025: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Happy Father’s Day to the Remarkable Men Who’ve Shaped Her Life.

In the image, the two are seen twinning in black outfits and sunglasses. The two are seen looking into the camera and smiling as they posed for a photograph. “Happy Birthday, Anand! From being the coolest sneakerhead to the most hands-on dad - you somehow manage it all without missing a beat (or dropping the ball)! You’re not just Sonam’s better half, but truly the heart of our family. The love, calm, and chaos you bring is something we all cherish,” Anil wrote as the caption.

Anil Kapoor Drops Sweet Birthday Wish for Son-in-Law Anand Ahuja

He added: “Here’s to more hugs, dad drives, walks and all the adventures you have with vayu, your business wins, and family brunches! We love you and are lucky to call you ours @anandahuja.” It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. Up next, Anil will be seen in Suresh Triveni’s forthcoming action drama Subedaar. Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life. The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).” “A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned. The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.

