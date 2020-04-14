Anil Kapoor Shares His Fitness Mantra After Sweating It Out in the Gym during COVID-19 Lockdown

Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Anil Kapoor is 63, but he hardly looks half the age. His workout regime is surely one of the secrets, and the veteran actor has ensured continuing to sweat it out despite the COVID-19 lockdown. On Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures that show him working out at home and motivating fans to stay fit. From Anil Kapoor’s Pukar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun, 15 Riveting Bollywood Thrillers of 21st Century to Keep You on the Edge!

"You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp," Anil captioned the post. He added: "Challenges are what makes life interesting." Seeing the images, fans went gaga over Anil's youthful look. Anil Kapoor Sings for ‘Self Quarantined’ Neighbour Anupam Kher As the Duo Chat From Their Balconies to Follow Social Distancing (Watch Video)

Check Out Anil Kapoor's Instagram Post

A user commented : "You are an inspiration to all the generations." Another wrote: "Forever young." On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar's "Takht".