As his recently released theatrical film Animal continues to set the box-office on fire, actor Anil Kapoor has now unveiled the look of his character from his upcoming action film Fighter, in which he shares the screen with Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter: Deepika Padukone’s Fierce Look As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (View Poster)

In the film, Anil portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. While sharing the look on his social media, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever”.

Fighter, continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's character known by his call sign 'Rocky'. Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the Commanding Officer in Fighter holds gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment. Earlier, Hrithik and Deepika had also shared the looks of their character from the highly-anticipated film.

Fighter, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s War and Bang Bang! director Siddharth Anand, traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becoming the best Fighter pilot of India. The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Patty Gears Up as Air Force Flight Officer in New Poster From Sidharth Anand’s Directorial (View Pic)

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024 on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

