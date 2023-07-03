Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action-thriller film Animal is ready to roar, as the beast will unleash its fangs on the revised release date of December 1, 2023. The makers have furnished the reason behind shifting the date: so that the audience gets a more polished film in theatres to their delight. December 2023 Releases: From Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Check Out The Films Coming In the Month and Their Release Dates.

This the film has avoided theatrically clashing with the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 and the Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 both of which are legacy films.Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri, is directed by Sandeep Reddy, the director who has directed big Telugu hits such as Arjun Reddy and Hindi films such as Kabir Singh. Animal's August 11 Release Postponed? Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Film Now Arriving on December 1, 2023 - Reports.

This additional time will allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the highest standards of excellence. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

