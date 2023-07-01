Yes, you heard that right! Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal slated to hit the screens on August 11, has been pushed. According to reports, the film will be released on December 1. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had previously helmed Kabir Singh. For the first time, Ranbir will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. Actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor will play key roles in this film. Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Pre-Teaser: Twitterati Calls RK the ‘Beast’ After Watching Him Axe Masked Men in This Glimpse From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Ranbir Kapoor's #Animal has officially been POSTPONED from its August 11 release, and will now likely release on DECEMBER 1, 2023... The makers have apparently delayed the film due to remaining post-production work and will announce the new release date in a couple of days! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 1, 2023

