The month of December 2023 is set to witness an array of exciting film releases, bringing joy to Bollywood fans worldwide. On December 1, cinephiles can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated release of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, alongside the hilarious ensemble in Fukrey 3 featuring Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Pulkit Samrat. On the same day, moviegoers can also look forward to the highly anticipated war drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sanya Malhotra. Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Ranbir Kapoor’s Bloody Fight Scene in ‘Pre-Teaser’ Will Be Part of the Film (Watch Video)

Moving on to December 7, the untitled project featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promises to captivate audiences with their stellar performances. On December 15, Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha is slated for release, presenting an intriguing storyline for fans to enjoy. Finally, on the auspicious occasion of December 25, the eagerly awaited film Dunki, starring the charismatic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, is set to charm audiences with its unique narrative. As December unfolds, these films are sure to offer an exciting cinematic experience to end the year on a high note.

Check Out The News Here:

