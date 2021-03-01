The Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Animal will hit screens on Dussehra 2022. Members of the cast -- Parineeti, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol -- took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the release date. "ANIMAL in cinemas Dussehra 2022!," posted Parineeti, while Bobby, who is also part of the film tweeted: "ANIMAL starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a Dusshera 2022 release. Animal! Ranbir Kapoor’s Film With Sandeep Vanga Reddy Gets a Title; Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra (Watch Video).

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar." The film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and its equally popular Bollywood remake Kabir Singh. Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga's Film, Calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra 'Just Rumours'.

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Tweet Below:

Animal is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in June.

