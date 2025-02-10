Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): The controversy surrounding a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent', which aired on YouTube, has stirred widespread public outrage.

The episode, which involved YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and other participants, included a series of offensive and controversial comments about women, triggering a formal complaint and legal scrutiny.

Amidst this uproar, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has weighed in with a sharp and forthright response to the remarks, calling for stricter consequences for individuals who misuse their rights to free speech.

In a statement, Kapoor expressed his concern over the growing tendency of individuals, especially in the digital age, to misuse their freedom of expression without any sense of responsibility.

He said, "The Constitution gives everyone the right to freedom of expression. However, in my opinion, this right should only be granted to those who fulfil their duties towards the country and society."

Kapoor highlighted that the freedom to express one's views has often been misused in India, leading to societal decay.

"Indians have misused their rights more than anyone else. This is the main reason for our downfall. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry comes and says, 'I have the right... I have the right to speak.' But no one thinks about their duty to society. Those who don't think about this should lose all their rights," he said.

He added, "Tomorrow, someone might decide that someone said something bad about their parents... and someone from Chambal might come and shoot them. This will lead to anarchy. It's possible that some lunatic might come and do this."

Kapoor further added that such comments could be damaging to society as a whole. He said that "those who speak obscenities should be punished by society" and that such matters should not be up for debate.

"Whatever the legal process is in the Constitution, whatever the punishment procedure is, it should be implemented immediately. There's no need to ask. If punishment is needed, it should be given," he said.

The remarks made during the controversial episode of 'India's Got Latent' have sparked a massive backlash. The comments, which were made in a joking context, were perceived as derogatory and offensive, particularly with their focus on women's private parts.

The controversy reached new heights when a formal complaint was filed with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

The complaint alleges that the accused, including Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show, used obscene language that demeaned and humiliated women.

According to the complainant, the primary intention behind these offensive remarks was to gain popularity and increase financial profits through the global YouTube broadcast.

The complainant has also pointed out that these remarks could negatively influence young audiences, especially minors, who may have been exposed to such content without the necessary safeguards.

This is a significant concern as the content aired on YouTube is accessible to a global audience.

In the wake of the controversy, several prominent figures have voiced their condemnation of the remarks and called for action.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the incident, stating, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

Rekha Sharma, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and a Rajya Sabha MP, also condemned the offensive remarks.

She called the video "very shocking," adding, "Whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally."

Additionally, Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Wagamare issued a stern warning, stating that such language would not be tolerated in Maharashtra, a state known for its rich cultural legacy.

"In the state of Maharashtra, under the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, such language will not be tolerated. They should stop all this immediately; otherwise, we will take action in our own style," he remarked. (ANI)

