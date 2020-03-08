Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha Threatens To Expose 'Trade Pundits' Who Inflate Box Office Collection Of Movies With Big Stars

Thappad with Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Thappad is minting money at the box office on a slow and steady pace. A husband in a fit of rage slaps his wife and she is shattered. All the sacrifices she had made so far seem futile to her after this and she seeks divorce. Thappad bares that and much more in its runtime. For India, it is a concept that will be frowned on. It's just a slap, but nahi maar sakta na! That's the point director Anubhav Sinha made with this film. While there are many who are raving about this film, there are also those who are relentlessly spitting venom against it. Many trade sites have gone outrageous with their headlines to slam the film's box office glory. Initially, Sinha countered all of that peacefully but now he has threatened to expose the trade guys who inflate the box office numbers of movies featuring the stars.Thappad Director Anubhav Sinha’s Message on Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is Clear, Says ‘Violence Gets Normalised If Oppressed Accept It’

Anubhav roars that one more jibe at his film and he will release the names of 'Trade Pundits' who indulge in such activities. Well, from what we understood, he means every word of what he tweeted.

#THAPPAD has stamped all over their sinister designs. I was prepared. I FUCKED them on all counts. These fucking rodents. So called trade fucking Pundits. Inflate collections of Star movies by tens of crores for money. Any more shot and I will write names here. Been around 30 yrs https://t.co/62TgBEj8Iv — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Sinha also mentions why he decided to react now.

I will tell you why I’m even bothering. I didn’t ever since the release when they called a 23 Cr week a poor week. I am bothering to announce that the film is doing ridiculously well despite the entire troll army and their slimy trade infrastructure trying to pull it down 1/2 https://t.co/83qqu0YAmD — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Sinha has resolved to do this

Because I don’t tow the line with their masters. I won’t. I repeat I WON’T. They attacked my IMDB ratings again. They tried to trend Boycott Thappad. Deepika is a sweet girl. She will keep quiet. I will FUCK THEM. Hard and Dry. https://t.co/83qqu0YAmD — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Truth and only the real truth

I will tell you what the real truth is. They want to set a narrative that if they want they can pull your film down. This is the third time they have failed with me. That is what it is. I will curse you and I will still make good films. FUCK YOU is the answer. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

There are many self-proclaimed Trade experts who are doing their best to malign Thappad and crush the purpose of the film as it doesn't align with their idea of domestic abuse. Sinha is shutting them down one tweet at a time! Fighting a war alone in the age of social media is nothing short of a challenge and Sinha is definitely winning this.