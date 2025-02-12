Veteran actor Anupam Kher brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal. Anupam shared a video of him giving a few lines to Agarwal so that he can enact a scene. In the video, Anupam is heard giving a line about how the character enacted by the founder who had money would have been like Agarwal. Anupam Kher Shares Inspiring Insights From His 40-Year Film Career, Says ‘I’ve Never Stopped Experimenting or Challenging Myself’ (View Post).

After eleven takes and pearls of wisdom on acting given by Anupam, Agarwal gets it and enacts the scene superbly.

Anupam Kher Gives Acting Lesson to Ritesh Agarwal

For the caption, Anupam, who also has an acting school, wrote: “When I brought out the actor in #Oyo Founder #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact anybody can act. That is the tagline of my acting school @actorprepares!”

He added: “So, It was great fun to do this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it. And did a great job! By the way, the lesson was given free! Jai Ho! #Acting #Lesson.”

Earlier this week, Mahesh Bhatt's 1989 drama, Daddy completed 36 years of release, Anupam celebrated the milestone with a nostalgic post.

Earlier this week, Mahesh Bhatt's 1989 drama, Daddy completed 36 years of release, Anupam celebrated the milestone with a nostalgic post.

Dropping a poster from Daddy, Anupam Kher penned on Instagram, "Today completes 36 years of one of my most iconic films #Daddy. It was #PoojaBhatt's debut film. And I got my first #NationalAward for playing an alcoholic father who redeems himself for his daughter! Thank you #MaheshBhatt Saab for you love and brilliance! And my friend and gazal maestro @talatazizofficial made this song timeless! Jai Ho!"

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, the projects marked the acting debut of his eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt. The cast of the film also included Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Avtar Gill, Suhas Joshi, Raj Zutshi, Pramod Moutho, Satish Kaushik, and Akash Khurana in pivotal roles, along with others.

