Actor Anupam Kher has shared a memory of how he "broke the barricade, jumped on the stage" to meet late king of pop Michael Jackson in a throwback post he has shared on social media. "Story of this picture!! When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one," he shared. "There was a small stage set up in the garden with a barricade for the special guests. Anupam Kher Misses Amrish Puri and Remembers Getting Called as a ‘Naughty Bachcha’ (View Post)

MJ walked down from his suite and stood on the improvised stage with his bodyguards. There was silence and sense of awe among the selected guests. I was looking at this magician who had enthralled and hypnotised the entire universe with his electrifying performances. He was just few feet away from me. I wanted to capture this moment. So I broke the barricade jumped on the stage and almost hugged MJ," he added. Petrol-Diesel Price Hike: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher’s Old tweets on Petrol Hike Go Viral, Netizens Demand Them to Speak Up!

Anupam continued: "The bodyguards rushed towards me and before they could pick me up bodily Bharat Bhai Shah in panic introduced me to Michael Jackson as the biggest actor in India. He immediately and politely bent down and shook a jubilant me's hands. And my history was captured in this picture. Sometimes you have to make an effort to create Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moments. Jai Ho!! Pic courtesy my friend @timmins.andre. #MichaelJackson #Overwhelming."

Check Out Anupam Kher's Instagram Post Below

He also shared pictures of himself shaking hands with the pop icon. On the work front, Anupam recently released his autobiographical play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" digitally, on his newly-launched website. The play chronicles his journey, failures and successes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).