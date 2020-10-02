Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has found himself in the midst of a huge #MeToo controversy where he was accused of sexually harassing a Telugu actress. The filmmaker was recently called for questioning at the Versova police station where he recorded his statement. And now, a day after Anurag's interrogation, his laywer Priyanka Khimani has released an official statement. Anurag Kashyap Appears Before Mumbai Police for Interrogation in Sexual Assault Case (View Tweet).

In the statement, Anurag's lawyer revealed that all allegations levelled by the actress (complainant) were false. She mentioned how her client (Anurag) presented himself for questioning before the investigating authority on October 1, 2020 and denied all wrongdoing in the matter. In her statement, the lawyer also revealed that her client has also provided his statement to the police. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Alleged Victim's Lawyer Pushes For The Filmmaker's Arrest.

Khimani also added, "Anurag Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him." Anurag Kashyap Controversy: Sacred Games Actresses Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajshri Deshpande Speak Up On Telugu Actress' Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Filmmaker.

Calling out the complainant for changing her statements and her version of events in front of the media, the statement further read, "These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Mr. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well. Mr. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him."

Khimani also added in her statement that the filmmaker has vehemently denied any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against the complainant, for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail."

The matter came to light on September 20, when the complainant accused Anurag Kashyap of having forced himself upon her.

