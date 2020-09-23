Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was recently accused by a Telugu actress of sexual misconduct. The director denied the allegations and an FIR has been filed against him. However, post her statement, many actresses from the industry came out in support of Anurag. Now, two more actresses have spoken up on the controversy. Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajshri Deshpande, who worked with Anurag during Netflix series Sacred Games, have given their opinions. While Elnaaz has supported Anurag, Rajshri has asked the Telugu actress to speak the truth and not let the #MeToo movement lose its purpose. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Actress Files FIR Against the Filmmaker Alleging Rape.

In an Instagram post, Elnaaz spoke about how the filmmaker modified a particular sex scene just to make her feel comfortable. "I didn’t expect him to actually shoot it in a way that I would be comfortable with...i didn’t expect him to make sure we shoot the scene with me keeping my clothes on even though it was written otherwise ... I felt like crying because he proved me wrong and kept his word!," she wrote.

She also added, "we need more men/humans/directors like him in #Bollywood... hell not just Bollywood , but in the entire world! Thank you for allowing me to trust again and making me feel heard and safe on your Set."

Here's Elnaaz Norouzi's Full Instagram Post:

On the other hand, Rajshri said in a series of tweets that she has worked with women who went through harassment cases. She also asked the Telugu actress to be a part of truth and that Me Too movement would crumble if her accusations turned out to be false.

Check Out Screengrab From Rajshri Deshpande's Twitter Thread Below

Screengrab from Rajshri Deshpande's Twitter Thread (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, Aarti Bajaj, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Saiyami Kher, Anubhav Sinha, Ram Gopal Varma extended support to Anurag Kashyap.

