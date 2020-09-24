Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of Telugu actress, says as the next legal step filmmaker Anurag Kashyap should be arrested for sexual misconduct with his client. She had filed an FIR against Kashyap on Tuesday at Versova Police station in the city, accusing Kashyap of sexual misconduct in 2014. "An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman -- U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC," the lawyer mentioned. Anurag Kashyap Controversy: Sacred Games Actresses Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajshri Deshpande Speak Up On Telugu Actress’ Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Filmmaker

Asked what the next legal step would be, Satpute told IANS: "I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested, because the offense is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him." Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Actress Files FIR Against the Filmmaker Alleging Rape

"Under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) we are filing another case on the ground of his involvement in child sexual abuse. We have seen the video that has surfaced on the internet, where he admits his involvement in child sexual abuse," Satpute claimed. On the connection between victim's case and the referred video, he added: "There is no connection between the two, but child sexual abuse is a crime and he committed the crime. So the natter needs to be addressed. I also want the government to look into the matter."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).