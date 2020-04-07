Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Their Gaming Mode On As They Play Monopoly With Family During Lockdown (View Pic)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Call it the silver lining, but many of us have resorted to playing board games while we are quarantined at our homes during these testing times. Celebs are no different. Anushka Sharma took to her social media pages to share a picture of her family's game night. She can be seen playing the popular board game Monopoly with her husband, Virat Kohli and her parents. It is a lovely picture that will instantly give you a rush of warmth. And the urge to beat your family members in a board game. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Urge Fans to Stay At Home With Goofy Selfies (View Pics).

Anushka also shared a note with the picture, where she expressed her gratitude. She wrote, "It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families." Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pictures on Instagram Will Give You Major Couple Goals During Quarantine.

"Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives," she added.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Post Here:

She added, "And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow." She asked her fans to guess who won the game of monopoly.

On the work front, Anushka has been missing from the big screen since, Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018). So has been her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Although, she has been busy as a producer creating original movies and series for Netflix. She is producing a fantasy film, Bulbul, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. She has also produced a series, Mai, for the streaming platform.