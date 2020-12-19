This occurrence is not new where Virat Kholi's wife Anushka Sharma has been on the receiving end of hate comments for Virat's game. She has been often blamed for Virat Kohli and the entire team's bad performances during a match. Today, as the team played the first test match against Australia and performed poorly, Twitter users targeted the actress for the loss which has been a common notion ever since the two started going out. Anushka Sharma Nails the Shirshasana Pose but It Is Virat Kohli Who Should Get the Credit.

The Indian cricket team was only able to score 36 runs while Australia won the game by eight wickets. This has been the lowest score till date and hence netizens deemed fit to target the actress for the skipper's poor performance. From meme to sarcastic one-liners, Twitter has been buzzing with hate comments for the Zero actress. Many also slammed Virat for taking a paternity leave while the former captains of the team never did.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

“Lads, Anushka’s going in labor, let’s make it quick yeah?” pic.twitter.com/hMUty0V9Ip — notrophyszn (@ElGujju) December 19, 2020

Hate Comment For Anushka

Everytime when India performs bad Anushka sharma be like#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/k0WY2Tikeu — Siddharth Singh kashyap🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ShivamK46002928) December 19, 2020

User Comparing Today's Score To RCB's Scores

Anushka humne RCB ka lowest score ka record tod diya finally#AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/nzG6EnddJp — Iram Habib (@its_iramHabib) December 19, 2020

User Making Fun Of Anushka and Virat PDA

No tweet today from skipper @imVkohli "Proud of this team. Onto the next one" and @AnushkaSharma replying "Proud of you my love" 😂#INDvAUS — Atul Parwani (@atulparwani22) December 19, 2020

Another Meme!

Mera piya ghar aaya o ram ji ~Anushka#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/POViwuc8Wt — Circuit 🏏 Expert (@Being_circuit) December 19, 2020

And The Trolling Continues!

Damn Right!

What Are Your Thoughts On This?

While many were making fun and dragging Anushka's name into the situation, her fans made sure they take a stand for the actress. A user wrote, "Guys pls don't drag Anushka n the baby in what has panned out for Team India Today! We played bad cricket n that has costed us, nothing more than that! This is Test cricket n it happens with the best, we need 2 learn 2 move on n make hay in the near future! #PinkBallTest Rohit" Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 3rd Wedding Anniversary Special: 5 Times Indian Cricket Team Captain Displayed Love for his Wife On-field.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Guys pls don't drag Anushka n the baby in what has panned out for Team India Today! We played bad cricket n that has costed us, nothing more than that! This is Test cricket n it happens with the best, we need 2 learn 2 move on n make hay in the near future! #PinkBallTest Rohit pic.twitter.com/PigSVL3CTG — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) December 19, 2020

Agreed?

How cheap can people get? What wrong has Anushka Sharma done here? Heck, what has even Virat Kohli done? Will you abuse & troll your sister-in-law or wife the way you're doing so to Anushka Sharma while they're pregnant as well? I wonder.

No signs of decency. Unacceptable today. pic.twitter.com/HyaXk5ijFn

— Ayush (@abasu0819) December 19, 2020

Fan Standing Up For Anushka!

Absolutely disgusting that #Anushka trends on twitter after every India defeat. Grow up you bunch of man babies. Get a life. — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) December 19, 2020

Totally Correct!

People just can't leave Anushka Sharma alone, can they??? It's literally so pathetic and sad pic.twitter.com/A4mBN9xr1c — Payal 💫 (@_payal03_) December 19, 2020

Makes Sense?

How can it be a player's wife's fault when team loses...?? It is just disgusting to troll her for team's bad performance.#AnushkaSharma #AUSvIND https://t.co/EX8HZe7Vkq — Divyansh Khandelwal (@Real_Divyansh) December 19, 2020

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy back in August. Virat will not be present for the rest three matches as he will be taking paternity leave for Anushka and the baby. Anushka is due to welcome her first child in the month of January 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).