Actor Arjan Bajwa feels the struggle to carve your space in the industry takes time, but there is no need to glorify this phase. He says that all actors have a struggle period and everyone has gone through similar trials and tribulations. "I feel that there is no need to glorify struggling days. Every actor has gone through it in their initial days, and so have I. If I have to pinpoint at certain things, there were a lot of films I was finalised for and at the last minute, it didn't work out, which happens to everyone," he told IANS. Arjan Bajwa: 'Intention Is to Do Work That Will Be Remembered'.

He adds that the Priyanka Chopra-starrer Fashion was the gamechanger for him. "My big break came with the movie Fashion, thanks to (director) Madhur Bhandarkar sir who gave me a lovely chance and a platform in such a huge commercial film, to play the lead opposite a fantastic actress like Priyanka Chopra. This was my big break to be an integral part of the Hindi films," he says. Arjan Bajwa: I felt Like Picking Up A Rifle Gun On That Fateful Night To Shoot The Culprits Down!

Meanwhile, Arjan will be seen in a web series titled The Bestseller She Wrote, which is based on the book by Ravi Subramanian. Talking about the kind of roles he wants to take up in the future, Arjan says: "I am not limiting myself to anything. I have played different types of roles in different films and have been successful doing so. Though films that are patriotic and have a defence background excite me a lot!" He adds: "I surely want to play an Indian Air Force pilot or an astronaut. Since I fly as a hobby it would be amazing to portray such a role on the big screen."

