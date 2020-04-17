Arjun Kapoor Reveals What Makes Malaika Arora Different Than Other Girls and His Reply Will Melt Your Hearts

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took their own sweet little time to make their relationship official. What started as a mere rumour later involved them stepping out together, planning dinner dates and even making their relationship Instagram official. They are certainly the newest love birds in the tinsel town but marriage is still not on the cards for them. Arjun during his Instagram live with Bollywood Hungama, answered multiple questions on his love life and even revealed what makes his girl different from others.

When a fan asked the 2 States actor about what makes Malaika so special, the actor being a good and a sensible partner replied, "I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.” However, he did mention that one quality that makes him admire her the most. "With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”

He further suggested how she has the maturity that he lacks sometimes and her being patient and older than him is better as he can tend to be emotional and impatient from time to time.

Finally, reacting to his marriage stories once again, Arjun joked saying, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaisi, agar karni bhi hogi," (due to quarantine). That's true, we agree.