Actor Arjun Rampal says performing with his Nail Polish co-actor Manav Kaul at times gave him goosebumps. "Manav is so easy, so effortless, so believable. He has such a difficult and very rarely explored character and when he was on the set, acting with him sometimes gave me goosebumps. This is his best performance or worst, I only say worst not to jinx it. He is dynamite," said Arjun. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the film revolves around the killing of migrant children and the mystery behind it.

"Bugs has the best energy, he is so self assured and his instincts are brilliant. He gives you so much freedom to find the character and bring it to life. It was like dancing with him," said Arjun. The courtroom drama also stars Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari. "Anand is the prosecutor in this film and my rival as I am the defence lawyer. He is brilliant, and I think the chemistry we get to create the little things we have done hopefully are captured and retained in the film as they are so refreshing," said Arjun.

Talking about Rajit Kapur, Arjun said: "I have seen his work for years. He is so seasoned and so flamboyant, yet restrained. His whole back story and his stoic nature in the film, well he makes the perfect judge. Overall the chemistry that existed off-camera translates seamlessly in front of it." "Nail Polish" will stream on Zee5 from January 1.

