Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening raided a passenger cruise ship anchored here and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used, a senior official said.

There were hundreds of passengers on the ship which was bound for Goa, he said.

Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches, he said.

Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, the official said, adding that no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on. PTI DC

